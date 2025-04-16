250th Army Band Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army musicians from multiple Army Reserve bands collaborate during a joint performance as part of the 250th Band Tour at The College Academy in New York, April 17, 2025. The tour aims to connect communities with the U.S. Army through music, showcasing the talent and professionalism of Army musicians. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)