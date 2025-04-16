FY2024 Sailor of the Year Finalist Recognition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) nominees are announced during a SOY announcement ceremony held at Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquarters on Naval Base Point Loma, April 17, 2025. The U.S. Navy Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, to recognize the best performing enlisted Sailors. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Roberson)