    FY2024 Sailor of the Year Finalist Recognition [Image 5 of 5]

    FY2024 Sailor of the Year Finalist Recognition

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Roberson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) nominees are announced during a SOY announcement ceremony held at Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquarters on Naval Base Point Loma, April 17, 2025. The U.S. Navy Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, to recognize the best performing enlisted Sailors. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Roberson)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 20:03
    Photo ID: 8980664
    VIRIN: 250417-N-SY758-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, FY2024 Sailor of the Year Finalist Recognition [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander, U.S. Third Fleet Announces Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year Winners

    3rd Fleet
    USN
    Third Fleet
    USNavy
    C3F
    FY2024 Sailor of the Year

