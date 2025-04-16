Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Virginia National Guard hosts distinguished visitors as part of Ridge Runner 25-01 [Image 7 of 12]

    West Virginia National Guard hosts distinguished visitors as part of Ridge Runner 25-01

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    The West Virginia National Guard, in partnership with the Department of Defense’s Irregular Warfare Center, hosted distinguished visitors during the Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise, Apr. 15, 2025, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia. Participants were offered a look at the inner workings of Ridge Runner IWX, a special forces multi-domain exercise for both U.S. forces as well as Allied and Partner Nation forces, tailored to specific evolving threat scenarios faced by modern special operations and conventional forces. (U.S. Army National Guard phot by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana O. Shuemake) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out whitebaords.)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 12:45
    Photo ID: 8979445
    VIRIN: 250415-Z-QC446-2013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 22.29 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
