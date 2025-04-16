The West Virginia National Guard, in partnership with the Department of Defense’s Irregular Warfare Center, hosted distinguished visitors during the Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise, Apr. 15, 2025, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia. Participants were offered a look at the inner workings of Ridge Runner IWX, a special forces multi-domain exercise for both U.S. forces as well as Allied and Partner Nation forces, tailored to specific evolving threat scenarios faced by modern special operations and conventional forces. (U.S. Army National Guard phot by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana O. Shuemake)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 12:45
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
This work, West Virginia National Guard hosts distinguished visitors as part of Ridge Runner 25-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.