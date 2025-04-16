West Virginia National Guard hosts distinguished visitors as part of Ridge Runner 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Jason Smith, Ridge Runner Program Deputy Director, addresses the audience during opening remarks for the distinguished visitors event, Apr. 15, 2025, in the Camp Dawson Event Center Auditorium in Kingwood, West Virginia. The West Virginia National Guard, in partnership with the Department of Defense’s Irregular Warfare Center, hosted distinguished visitors during the Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise. Participants were offered a look at the inner workings of Ridge Runner IWX, a special forces multi-domain exercise for both U.S. forces as well as Allied and Partner Nation forces, tailored to specific evolving threat scenarios faced by modern special operations and conventional forces. (U.S. Army National Guard phot by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana O. Shuemake) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces and identification badges.)