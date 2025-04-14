Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing Occupational Safety Office check the stability of temporary railing at the new Spangdahlem Elementary School construction site on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2025. The walkthrough ensured construction activities met safety standards as the school progressed toward its planned completion date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)