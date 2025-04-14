Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing Occupational Safety Office check the stability of temporary railing at the new Spangdahlem Elementary School construction site on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2025. The walkthrough ensured construction activities met safety standards as the school progressed toward its planned completion date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 04:28
|Photo ID:
|8978644
|VIRIN:
|250410-F-GY077-1261
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Safety in Action [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.