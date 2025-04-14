Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing Occupational Safety Office inspect scaffolding at the new Spangdahlem Elementary School construction site on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2025. The safety office supports the wing’s mission by identifying and mitigating risks through safety inspections, trainings and program oversight, including efforts to ensure the new elementary school is built to meet Air Force safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)