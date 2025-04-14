Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety in Action [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing Occupational Safety Office inspect scaffolding at the new Spangdahlem Elementary School construction site on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2025. The safety office supports the wing’s mission by identifying and mitigating risks through safety inspections, trainings and program oversight, including efforts to ensure the new elementary school is built to meet Air Force safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 04:28
    Photo ID: 8978642
    VIRIN: 250410-F-GY077-1299
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety in Action [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    52FW, Occupational Safety, Risk Management, Building Safely, DoDEA Schools, 21st Century Schools

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download