Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing Occupational Safety Office conduct a site walkthrough of the new Spangdahlem Elementary School at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2025. The walkthrough is part of ongoing safety oversight to help ensure the future learning facility is built to standard and ready to serve Spangdahlem’s military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)