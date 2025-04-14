Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing Occupational Safety Office inspect the new Spangdahlem Elementary School construction site at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2025. The school will feature sustainable design elements such as energy-efficient lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, with oversight from Wing Safety to ensure all features meet current safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)