    Safety in Action

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing Occupational Safety Office conduct a site walkthrough of the new Spangdahlem Elementary School at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2025. The safety team ensures construction meets Air Force standards while supporting the Department of Defense Education Activity’s 21st-century school program, which aims to transform classrooms into technology-enhanced, student-centered learning environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 04:28
    52FW, Occupational Safety, Risk Management, Building Safely, DoDEA Schools, 21st Century Schools

