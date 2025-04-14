Safety in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing Occupational Safety Office conduct a site walkthrough of the new Spangdahlem Elementary School at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2025. The safety team ensures construction meets Air Force standards while supporting the Department of Defense Education Activity’s 21st-century school program, which aims to transform classrooms into technology-enhanced, student-centered learning environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)