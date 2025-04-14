Safety in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing Occupational Safety office inspect the new Spangdahlem Elementary School construction site at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2025. Through routine safety inspections, the team ensures the 140,000 square-foot facility is ready to open its doors safely when the school begins operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)