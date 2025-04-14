Members of the 52nd Fighter Wing Occupational Safety office inspect the new Spangdahlem Elementary School construction site at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2025. Through routine safety inspections, the team ensures the 140,000 square-foot facility is ready to open its doors safely when the school begins operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 04:28
|Photo ID:
|8978631
|VIRIN:
|250410-F-GY077-1107
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety in Action, by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.