    Pacific Marines: A Global Legacy of Valor

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    This graphic was created to outline various major conflicts U.S. Marines have faced over the last 250 years. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ’Semper Fidelis’ or ’Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter) (Some images used were pulled from the National Archives)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 22:19
    Photo ID: 8978254
    VIRIN: 250415-M-LP807-1001
    Resolution: 4500x900
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    This work, Pacific Marines: A Global Legacy of Valor, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KOREA
    GWOT
    WWII
    MARFORPAC
    Pacific Marines
    Marines250

