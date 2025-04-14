Pacific Marines: A Global Legacy of Valor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This graphic was created to outline various major conflicts U.S. Marines have faced over the last 250 years. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ’Semper Fidelis’ or ’Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter) (Some images used were pulled from the National Archives)