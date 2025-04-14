NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250416-N-PI330-1028 SANTA RITA, Guam (April 16, 2025) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Tristan Murphy, left, and Equipment Operator Constructionman Peter Morrissey, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, set up rigging for a crane lieft in Santa Rita, Guam, April 16, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)