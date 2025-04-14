Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. David J. Carey (left) and former U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert C. Jones are greeted by students from Randolph Elementary School during the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. Both were POWs, having endured over five years each in captivity during the Vietnam War. Carey was shot down in 1967 and spent 2,022 days as a POW before his release in 1973; he later commanded VF-126 at NAS Miramar and led Navy leadership programs. Jones, a U.S. Military Academy graduate, was captured in 1968 and held for 1,882 days; following his release, he returned to flight status and flew the F-4 Phantom II before leaving active duty in 1976. He later flew as a commercial pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)