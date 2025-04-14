Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025 [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Retired U.S. Navy Capt. David J. Carey (left) and former U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert C. Jones are greeted by students from Randolph Elementary School during the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. Both were POWs, having endured over five years each in captivity during the Vietnam War. Carey was shot down in 1967 and spent 2,022 days as a POW before his release in 1973; he later commanded VF-126 at NAS Miramar and led Navy leadership programs. Jones, a U.S. Military Academy graduate, was captured in 1968 and held for 1,882 days; following his release, he returned to flight status and flew the F-4 Phantom II before leaving active duty in 1976. He later flew as a commercial pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 8977721
    VIRIN: 250411-F-YD772-1361
    Resolution: 9168x6112
    Size: 24.84 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025
    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025
    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025
    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025
    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025
    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025
    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025
    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025
    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025
    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Freedom Flyer
    JBSA-Randolph
    12th Flying Training Wing
    560th Flying Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download