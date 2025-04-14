Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. David J. Carey (left) and former U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert C. Jones are greeted by students from Randolph Elementary School during the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. Both were POWs, having endured over five years each in captivity during the Vietnam War. Carey was shot down in 1967 and spent 2,022 days as a POW before his release in 1973; he later commanded VF-126 at NAS Miramar and led Navy leadership programs. Jones, a U.S. Military Academy graduate, was captured in 1968 and held for 1,882 days; following his release, he returned to flight status and flew the F-4 Phantom II before leaving active duty in 1976. He later flew as a commercial pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
