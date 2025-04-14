Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025 [Image 8 of 10]

    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard E. Smith Jr. salutes during the wreath laying ceremony at the Freedom Flyer memorial event at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. Smith, a former F-105 Thunderchief pilot and Vietnam War prisoner of war, flew 33 combat missions before being shot down and captured in 1967. He endured over 1,900 days in captivity and continued serving the Air Force after his release, ultimately retiring in 1978 as Director of Operations for the 14th Flying Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 16:29
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

