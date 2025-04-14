Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard E. Smith Jr. salutes during the wreath laying ceremony at the Freedom Flyer memorial event at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. Smith, a former F-105 Thunderchief pilot and Vietnam War prisoner of war, flew 33 combat missions before being shot down and captured in 1967. He endured over 1,900 days in captivity and continued serving the Air Force after his release, ultimately retiring in 1978 as Director of Operations for the 14th Flying Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)