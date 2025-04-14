Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees gather at the Missing Man Monument during the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. The annual event honors former POWs/MIAs, with tributes including a flyover, wreath placement, and remarks from Air Force leadership. The ceremony is hosted by the 560th Flying Training Squadron, which has flown hundreds of former POWs in commemorative “Freedom Flights” since 1973. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)