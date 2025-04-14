Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus flies over the Taj during the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. The iconic tower and American flag provided a fitting backdrop as the aerial refueling aircraft participated in the tribute honoring former prisoners of war and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|8977718
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-YD772-1366
|Resolution:
|8220x5480
|Size:
|21.23 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
