    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025 [Image 6 of 10]

    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus flies over the Taj during the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. The iconic tower and American flag provided a fitting backdrop as the aerial refueling aircraft participated in the tribute honoring former prisoners of war and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 8977718
    VIRIN: 250411-F-YD772-1366
    Resolution: 8220x5480
    Size: 21.23 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    AETC
    Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Freedom Flyer
    JBSA-Randolph
    12th Flying Training Wing
    560th Flying Training Squadron

