Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of T-38 Talons flies over the Taj during the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. The aircraft performed the missing man formation in tribute to prisoners of war and those still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)