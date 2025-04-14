Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of T-6 Texan IIs and T-38 Talons flies over the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. The flyover honored former prisoners of war and those still missing in action, commemorating their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)