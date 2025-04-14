Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus flies over the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. The aerial tribute honored former POWs and those still missing in action. The KC-46 is the Air Force’s newest aerial refueling aircraft, supporting global mobility and combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)