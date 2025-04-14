A formation of T-38 Talons performs the missing man formation during the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. The maneuver, in which one aircraft abruptly pulls away from the formation and climbs skyward, symbolizes the absence of a fallen or missing service member. The flyover honored U.S. military aviators who were held as POWs and those who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|8977713
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-YD772-1369
|Resolution:
|4979x3319
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
This work, Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.