    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025 [Image 1 of 10]

    Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A formation of T-38 Talons performs the missing man formation during the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. The maneuver, in which one aircraft abruptly pulls away from the formation and climbs skyward, symbolizes the absence of a fallen or missing service member. The flyover honored U.S. military aviators who were held as POWs and those who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 16:29
    TAGS

    AETC
    Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Freedom Flyer
    JBSA-Randolph
    12th Flying Training Wing
    560th Flying Training Squadron

