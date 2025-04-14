Freedom Flyer Wreath Laying 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of T-38 Talons performs the missing man formation during the Freedom Flyer wreath-laying ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 9, 2025. The maneuver, in which one aircraft abruptly pulls away from the formation and climbs skyward, symbolizes the absence of a fallen or missing service member. The flyover honored U.S. military aviators who were held as POWs and those who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)