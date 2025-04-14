MA2 Anthony Clugston Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 16, 2025) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Anthony Clugston, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. j.g. Matthew Whaley, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on April 16, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)