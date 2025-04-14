VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250416-N-HV010-1027 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (April 16, 2025) An Aviation Electronics Technician Airman assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 sanitizes fuel sample bottles in the squadron hangar at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)