21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025

U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. 1st Class Peter Nuoffer, the range noncommissioned officer in charge, instructs squad leaders during land navigation on day two of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 13, 2025. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad later this year.