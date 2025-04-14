Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielaniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. 1st Class Peter Nuoffer, the range noncommissioned officer in charge, instructs squad leaders during land navigation on day two of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 13, 2025. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad later this year.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 06:10
    Photo ID: 8976463
    VIRIN: 250413-A-MP101-5903
    Resolution: 4559x3039
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
    21st TSC
    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

