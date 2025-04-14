21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025

U.S. Army Spc. Justin Edwards, a wheeled vehicle mechanic representing 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Support Command, prepares for land navigation on day two of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 13, 2025. Soldiers need to be able to communicate their coordinates and understand distances, which are skills that play a significant role in the success of a mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 06:10
|Photo ID:
|8976461
|VIRIN:
|250413-A-MP101-1237
|Resolution:
|4913x3275
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
