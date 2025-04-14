Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielaniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Justin Edwards, a wheeled vehicle mechanic representing 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Support Command, prepares for land navigation on day two of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 13, 2025. Soldiers need to be able to communicate their coordinates and understand distances, which are skills that play a significant role in the success of a mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 06:10
    Photo ID: 8976461
    VIRIN: 250413-A-MP101-1237
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
