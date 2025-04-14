SPECIALIZED MEDICAL TRAINING GIVEN TO UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES' MEDICS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

UNITED KINGDOM - Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel take part in the six-week specialized Platoon Combat Medical Training Program conducted recently in the United Kingdom. The tailored program includes scenarios like delivering care with little or no light available, dealing with mass casualties, caring for trauma patients for lengthy periods with barely any resources, delivering care in transit and chemical warfare scenarios. According to a British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) report, more than 52,000 Ukrainians have been trained in the UK in basic battlefield first aid and over 450 in combat medic skills since the start of the war. (Courtesy Photo UK Ministry of Defence)