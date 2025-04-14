Fort McCoy timber sales, harvest help maintain post's forest lands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logs are shown in piles on April 14, 2025, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The logs were part of a timber harvest. Timber sales at Fort McCoy are administered by the Omaha District of the Army Corps of Engineers and are sold by sealed bid. Timber sale bidding is held once each year, typically in December. Revenue from the timber sales goes into an Armywide forestry account and is returned to fund forestry projects on Fort McCoy. The timber harvest activities also support Fort McCoy’s strategic objective of enhancing the post’s military training value through improved area utilization and land use initiatives. All timber sales on post are coordinated through the Forestry Office of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)