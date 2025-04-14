Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy timber sales, harvest help maintain post's forest lands [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort McCoy timber sales, harvest help maintain post's forest lands

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Logs are shown in piles on April 14, 2025, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The logs were part of a timber harvest. Timber sales at Fort McCoy are administered by the Omaha District of the Army Corps of Engineers and are sold by sealed bid. Timber sale bidding is held once each year, typically in December. Revenue from the timber sales goes into an Armywide forestry account and is returned to fund forestry projects on Fort McCoy. The timber harvest activities also support Fort McCoy’s strategic objective of enhancing the post’s military training value through improved area utilization and land use initiatives. All timber sales on post are coordinated through the Forestry Office of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 23:34
    Photo ID: 8976215
    VIRIN: 250414-A-OK556-7862
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy timber sales, harvest help maintain post's forest lands [Image 5 of 5], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    logging
    timber harvest
    Army forestry programs

