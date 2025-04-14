Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup [Image 5 of 7]

    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a police call during Operation Mālama i ka 'āina on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2025. The event was designed for all Marines, Sailors and civilian personnel to work together in a cooperative effort to clean and beautify our base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 21:23
    Photo ID: 8976030
    VIRIN: 250415-M-VW647-1054
    Resolution: 5579x3138
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oahu
    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    3d MLR
    Caring for the Land

