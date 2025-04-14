3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup

A weed whacker is used to trim grass during Operation Mālama i ka 'āina on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2025. The event was designed for all Marines, Sailors and civilian personnel to work together in a cooperative effort to clean and beautify our base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 21:23
|Photo ID:
|8976029
|VIRIN:
|250415-M-VW647-1183
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
This work, 3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS