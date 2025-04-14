U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jesse ChavezMartinez, a native of California and a ground electronics systems repairer with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, trims grass using an edge trimmer during Operation Mālama i ka 'āina on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2025. The event was designed for all Marines, Sailors and civilian personnel to work together in a cooperative effort to clean and beautify our base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 21:23
|Photo ID:
|8976028
|VIRIN:
|250415-M-VW647-1157
|Resolution:
|3581x5371
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.