3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, pick up trash during Operation Mālama i ka 'āina on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2025. The event was designed for all Marines, Sailors and civilian personnel to work together in a cooperative effort to clean and beautify our base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh)