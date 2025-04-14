Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, pick up trash during Operation Mālama i ka 'āina on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 15, 2025. The event was designed for all Marines, Sailors and civilian personnel to work together in a cooperative effort to clean and beautify our base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eric Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 21:23
    Photo ID: 8976024
    VIRIN: 250415-M-VW647-1032
    Resolution: 5952x3968
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup
    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup
    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup
    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup
    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup
    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup
    3d MLR participates in Operation Mālama i ka 'āina, MCBH Cleanup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oahu
    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    3d MLR
    Caring for the Land

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download