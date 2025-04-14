250407-N-AB310-1019 Newport News, Va. (April 7, 2025)- Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, director of Fleet Ordnance and Supply, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks to sailors assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), during a scheduled tour of the ship. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:16
|Photo ID:
|8974879
|VIRIN:
|250407-N-AB310-1019
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|663.75 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
