250407-N-AB310-1042 Newport News, Va. (April 7, 2025)- Rear Adm. Julie Treanor, director of Fleet Ordnance and Supply, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, recognizes Retail Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cunningham, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), during a scheduled tour of the ship. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)