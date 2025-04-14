USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea With USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205)

Fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) pulls alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, April 11, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)
|PACIFIC OCEAN
