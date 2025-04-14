Expeditionary Strike Group 3 and Commander Naval Surface Group Southwest Visit USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (April 10, 2025) Command Master Chief Mark Torres, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, right, addresses the Chiefs Mess aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), April 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)