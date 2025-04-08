Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indian Army hosts official visit during Tiger Triumph [Image 4 of 4]

    Indian Army hosts official visit during Tiger Triumph

    VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA

    04.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Indian Army Col. Yash Agrawal, commander of the 4/8 Gurkha Rifles Infantry Battalion, 91st Infantry Brigade, presents information to civilian and military leaders during Exercise Tiger Triumph near Visakhapatnam, India, April 12, 2025. Tiger Triumph is a joint U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance, disaster response readiness, and interoperability. This exercise enables the U.S. and Indian armed forces to improve interoperability and enhance bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy of Lt. Shivraj Singh Gill)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 16:32
    Photo ID: 8971295
    VIRIN: 250412-O-AB123-1004
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, IN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Bilateral Exercise

    CTF 70
    USINDOPACOM
    Tiger Triumph 2025
    91st Infantry Brigade
    4/8 Gurkha Rifles Infantry Battalion

