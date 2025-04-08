Indian Army hosts official visit during Tiger Triumph

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indian Army Col. Yash Agrawal, commander of the 4/8 Gurkha Rifles Infantry Battalion, 91st Infantry Brigade, presents information to civilian and military leaders during Exercise Tiger Triumph near Visakhapatnam, India, April 12, 2025. Tiger Triumph is a joint U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance, disaster response readiness, and interoperability. This exercise enables the U.S. and Indian armed forces to improve interoperability and enhance bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy of Lt. Shivraj Singh Gill)