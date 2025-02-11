Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerostar runway inauguration ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Aerostar runway inauguration ceremony

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participates in the official inauguration ceremony of the north runway 8-26 at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 11, 2025. Runway 8-26 is a crucial pillar for air transport in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, for both the civilian population and military assets operating with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, this renovation ensures its operational life for the next 30 years, enhancing capabilities and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 14:41
    Photo ID: 8868158
    VIRIN: 250212-Z-QU148-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.06 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    This work, Aerostar runway inauguration ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

