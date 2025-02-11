Aerostar runway inauguration ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participates in the official inauguration ceremony of the north runway 8-26 at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 11, 2025. Runway 8-26 is a crucial pillar for air transport in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, for both the civilian population and military assets operating with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, this renovation ensures its operational life for the next 30 years, enhancing capabilities and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)