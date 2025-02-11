Aerostar runway inauguration ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Colon, the 156th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, the 156th Wing command chief, both with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, listen to Jorge Hernández, President and CEO Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, speak during the official inauguration ceremony of the north runway 8-26 at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 11, 2025. Runway 8-26 is a crucial pillar for air transport in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, for both the civilian population and military assets operating with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, this renovation ensures its operational life for the next 30 years, enhancing capabilities and mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)