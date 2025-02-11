Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AiT gain insight into officer based board game: Kingfish ACE [Image 4 of 5]

    AiT gain insight into officer based board game: Kingfish ACE

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie McKee 

    82nd Training Wing

    Airmen in Training from the 362nd Training Squadron play Kingfish Agile Combat Employment Dec. 23, 2024, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The Kingfish ACE game incorporates real-world considerations such as logistics, resource allocation and contingency planning. The Airmen were divided into groups and placed at different duty stations as they made critical decisions on how to position forces, manage supply chains and respond to dynamic challenges while balancing competing priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie McKee)

    This work, AiT gain insight into officer based board game: Kingfish ACE [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Katie McKee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

