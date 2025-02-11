AiT gain insight into officer based board game: Kingfish ACE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Charles Dhennin, 362d TRS military training leader, leads the AiT playing Kingfish Agile Combat Employment Dec. 23, 2024, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The Kingfish ACE game incorporates real-world considerations such as logistics, resource allocation and contingency planning. The Airmen were divided into groups and placed at different duty stations as they made critical decisions on how to position forces, manage supply chains and respond to dynamic challenges while balancing competing priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie McKee)