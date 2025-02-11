Solemn Honor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Peyton Franklin, a vulnerability management technician in the 673d Contracting Squadron, tips his cover after having his official portrait taken in a photo studio on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2025. Franklin is currently assigned to the Base Honor Guard, a premier unit charged with providing ceremonial honors, honoring our heritage and embodying personal and professional excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)