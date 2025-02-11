Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Solemn Honor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Solemn Honor

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Peyton Franklin, a vulnerability management technician in the 673d Contracting Squadron, tips his cover after having his official portrait taken in a photo studio on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2025. Franklin is currently assigned to the Base Honor Guard, a premier unit charged with providing ceremonial honors, honoring our heritage and embodying personal and professional excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 8867914
    VIRIN: 250211-F-LX370-1001
    Resolution: 4501x3000
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Solemn Honor, by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    honor guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download