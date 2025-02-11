Date Taken: 02.11.2025 Date Posted: 02.12.2025 09:54 Photo ID: 8867521 VIRIN: 250211-N-TE520-7437 Resolution: 1860x1600 Size: 496.98 KB Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MU3 Nolan Derrick reporting to Navy Band Northeast [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Christopher Kaercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.