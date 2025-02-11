NMHM Exhibit Removal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Museum of Health and Medicine Anatomical Collections Manager Kristen Pearlstein (right) places anatomical specimens on a cart and Hannah Clevenger (left), a NMHM Museum Technician, catalogs them before placing them in storage. These specimens were removed from an exhibit in the museum in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Jan. 27, 2025. This exhibit will be replaced by an exhibit about Civil War surgical procedures.



(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)