National Museum of Health and Medicine Anatomical Collections Manager Kristen Pearlstein removes an anatomical specimen from an exhibit in the museum in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Jan. 27, 2025. This exhibit will be replaced by an exhibit about Civil War surgical procedures.
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 08:51
|Photo ID:
|8867454
|VIRIN:
|250127-D-FY143-6575
|Resolution:
|5123x3415
|Size:
|14.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMHM Exhibit Removal [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.