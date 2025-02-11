Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMHM Exhibit Removal [Image 1 of 3]

    NMHM Exhibit Removal

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    National Museum of Health and Medicine Anatomical Collections Manager Kristen Pearlstein removes an anatomical specimen from an exhibit in the museum in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Jan. 27, 2025. This exhibit will be replaced by an exhibit about Civil War surgical procedures.

    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 08:51
    Location: US
    This work, NMHM Exhibit Removal [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military medicine
    bones
    medical museum
    civil war exhibit
    anatomical specimens
    surgical procedures

