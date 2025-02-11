Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders enhance readiness with Ready Airman Training [Image 7 of 11]

    Pathfinders enhance readiness with Ready Airman Training

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Pathfinders perform bicycle crunches in the base gym at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 7, 2025. Pathfinders from across the 501st Combat Support Wing came together for a Readiness Training Day to execute Ready Airman Training and Mission Ready Airman objectives. Subject matter experts from various functions instructed on Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Active Threat Response, Basic Communications, and Comprehensive Airman Fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 08:50
    Photo ID: 8867449
    VIRIN: 250207-F-KS661-1008
    Resolution: 7707x5138
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    This work, Pathfinders enhance readiness with Ready Airman Training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitness
    PT
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Ready Airman Training

