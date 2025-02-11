Pathfinders enhance readiness with Ready Airman Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pathfinders perform comprehensive Airman fitness in the base gym at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 7, 2025. Pathfinders from across the 501st Combat Support Wing came together for a Readiness Training Day to execute Ready Airman Training and Mission Ready Airman objectives. Subject matter experts from various functions instructed on Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Active Threat Response, Basic Communications, and Comprehensive Airman Fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)