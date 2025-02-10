Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX 25 [Image 7 of 7]

    IMX 25

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaleh Shahbazi 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250210-N-QQ327-1386 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Feb. 10, 2025) Kendo performers engage in a ceremonial display during the opening ceremony for International Maritime Exercise 2025 aboard the Uraga-class minesweeper JS Bungo (MST 464). International Maritime Exercise is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 5,000 personnel from around 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaleh
    Shahbazi)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 07:03
    VIRIN: 250210-N-QQ327-1386
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    This work, IMX 25 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jaleh Shahbazi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    Partnership
    JS Bungo
    C5F
    IMX
    IMX25

