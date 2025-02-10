Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250210-N-QQ327-1386 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Feb. 10, 2025) Kendo performers engage in a ceremonial display during the opening ceremony for International Maritime Exercise 2025 aboard the Uraga-class minesweeper JS Bungo (MST 464). International Maritime Exercise is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 5,000 personnel from around 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaleh

Shahbazi)