    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off in support of a BTF 25-1 training mission Feb. 10, 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off in support of a BTF 25-1 training mission Feb. 10, 2025

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is parked at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Feb. 10, 2025. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 06:06
    Photo ID: 8867353
    VIRIN: 250210-F-OL684-3054
    Resolution: 8116x5411
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off in support of a BTF 25-1 training mission Feb. 10, 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

