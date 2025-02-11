B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off in support of a BTF 25-1 training mission Feb. 10, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is prepared for takeoff in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2025. The United States promotes freedom of navigation and other internationally lawful uses of the sea and international airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)