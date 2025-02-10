B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off in support of a BTF 25-1 training mission Feb. 10, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rodel Shorter, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, prepares a B-1B Lancer for takeoff in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)