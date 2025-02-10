U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rodel Shorter, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, prepares a B-1B Lancer for takeoff in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 06:06
|Photo ID:
|8867351
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-OL684-3008
|Resolution:
|7105x4737
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off in support of a BTF 25-1 training mission Feb. 10, 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.